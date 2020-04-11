Jammu and Kashmir government releases Rs 183 crore to workers under MGNREGA

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has released ₹183 crore to benefit the underprivileged, wage-seeking households under Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), according to media reports.

The amount has been transferred electronically to workers. Around 12 lakh transactions have been made, depositing the amount directly into the accounts of beneficiaries within a period of 5-6 days by the officials of Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Jammu & Kashmir, the report said.

The direct transfer has been made through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) via digitally signed Fund Transfer Orders.

The release of the wages is significant as the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak has majorly impacted the livelihood of daily wage workers across the country including in J&K.

Secretary Department of Rural Development & PR, Sheetal Nanda said, “The department has long since implemented Electronic Fund Management System as a result of which money is transferred directly to beneficiaries. There is no intermediate level of fund parking between the administrative department and beneficiaries. This makes the system quick and transparent. I hope this release from the government would be a big relief to the public in rural areas, particularly the vulnerable people who work as labourers.”

There are approximately 15.50 lakh active workers under MGNREGA in Jammu and Kashmir according to the report.