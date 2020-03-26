Jammu andKashmir reports first death due to novel coronavirus

A 65-year-old man infected with the coronavirus died at Chest Disease (CD) hospital Dalgate, Srinagar, in the early hours of Thursday. The death of the elderly man is the first recorded death in the Valley due to the novel coronavirus, as per media reports. The man also had a medical history of diabetes, hypertension, and obesity.

The hospital told the media: "Despite our best efforts, the COVID19 positive patient at Chest Disease Hospital, passed away due to cardiac arrest. The patient had a medical history of prolonged illness with Sugar, hypertension, obesity."

The patient is said to be a resident of Hyderpora Srinagar, who had travelled New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu recently after being part of a Tablighi Jamaat, non-political Islamic outfit, attended by people from Indonesia and Malaysia.

As of now, eight persons have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Kashmir Valley while the tally of coronavirus-infected patients in the entire J&K has gone up to 11. Three cases were reported from Jammu earlier this month, as per media reports.