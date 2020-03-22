Jammu shuts down to check spread of virus

Oppo Reno 3 Pro review: Playing the camera game
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
On the appeal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a ‘Janata curfew’, people across Jammu region on Sunday stayed back at their homes to check the spread of coronavirus that has so far infected four persons in the Union territory.
In a related development, a Jammu-based English daily announced its decision to close its offices for the day in response to the Prime Minister’s call.
Jammu and other parts of the region, which are under virtual lockdown for the past couple of days, witnessed unprecedented response to the ‘Janata curfew’ with residents preferring not to venture outside their homes to lend their support to the government’s efforts to fight the pandemic.
Police has blocked many roads by barbed wires and deployed its personnel in the main towns and vital thoroughfares across Jammu region as the administration led by Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu made repeated appeals to the people to ensure the success of the ‘Janata curfew’
Except those involved in delivery of essential services, nobody came out of their homes even in remote and far-off places understanding the threat due to coronavirus, an official said quoting reports from various district headquarters.
The people need to pay heed to the advisories issued by the administration from time to time for their safety. We will overcome this challenge when we stand united in the fight against this novel and deadly virus, he said.
In its front page, the State Times group of publications announced closure of its offices in response to the call for ‘Janata curfew’ by the Prime Minister.
The decision to close the offices is aimed at promoting and encouraging the people to stay indoors with the avowed objective of maintaining social distancing, a keyword, among other measures to combat coronavirus”, a spokesperson for the publication said adding that there would be no issue of the paper on Monday.
Meanwhile, five persons were arrested for spreading rumours on social media about detection of more cases of COVID-19 in Jammu.
A case was registered under relevant provisions of law against the arrested persons -- Raman Gupta and Vikas Sharma of Gandhi Nagar, Vikas Arora of Shastri Nagar, Amit Sharma of Roop Nagar and Rajinder Sharma of Trikuta Nagar, a police official said.
He said all the five accused were arrested on Saturday after police zeroed in on them during investigation of false information on coronavirus cases that created panic among the residents.
.
So far, three positive COVID-19 cases have been reported from Jammu region and one case from Kashmir valley.
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Telemedicine and IT-enabled healthcare systems are making distance treatment a reality in rural Rajasthan
Planning to buy a house? We take you through the decision-making process, show you the hidden costs you need ...
But the impact of the ongoing corona crisis can delay the anticipated price rise: ANAROCK Chairman
Indices ended on a positive note last week, but there are many hurdles ahead
SBI (₹209.8) The stock of SBI closed the week significantly lower than in the previous week, despite a ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...