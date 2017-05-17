Jamshedpur school to get eco-friendly toilet made with plastic bottles

A school in Jamshedpur is all set to have an environment-friendly toilet made of plastic bottles and other materials.

“The proposed toilet would be set up on an experimental basis. Later such toilets would be set up at other places depending on the success of the first toilet”, said Sanjay Kumar Pandey, Deputy Collector in the chief minister’s office.

The pilot project would be implemented at Manav Vikas School, managed by retired employees at Garudbasa in Telco.

The authorities of Manav Vikas School lauded Pandey since the school has only one toilet.

The facility is negligible when compared to the number of students studying in it and therefore the school had been chosed for the pilot project, Pandey said.

Mondrita Chatterjee, a STD VII student of the city-based Hill Top School, and her family expressed their happiness in being involved with the project and have agreed to bear the financial expenses to be incurred for the toilet.

Chatterjee had already spent her savings for the construction of toilets in the periphery of the city and was also felicitated in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das at a function held a few months ago.

During his visit to the school on Monday, Pandey encouraged the teachers of the school as well as Chatterjee and her family to give the proposal a concrete shape.

“Our target is to implement the project before Environment Day on June 5,” Pandey added.

Elaborating about the environment-friendly toilet, Pandey said the empty unused water bottles would be filled with sand, iron-ore dust and slag ash. These materials would serve as an alternative to bricks.

He said that the construction work of the toilet would start in a couple of days.

The objective behind the proposed toilet was to utilise unused plastic bottles and slag ash, which were available in and around the city in plenty, he said claiming that it would help maintain the cleanliness in the city.

Besides, it would also send out a message to the society that unused items could be utilised for constructive purposes, he told.

Pandey also said that around 3000 empty plastic bottles would be required for construction of the toilet.

The bottles would be collected from the nearby residential colonies and the majority of bottles would be collected by students from their homes, he added.