Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan on Thursday announced a poll alliance with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the ensuing Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections in 2024.

The decision was announced after he met TDP president and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu in Rajahmundry Central Jail along with Naidu’s son Lokesh and TDP MLA and actor N Balakrishna.

Naidu is currently under remand in connection with an alleged corruption case related to skill development programme.

“I have been thinking till now on the matter. But now, I have decided to be with TDP to save people of the State from the YSR Congress Party,’‘ Kalyan said. Referring to the alliance of Jana Sena, TDP with NDA in 2014 elections, Kalyan said a similar alliance should be forged now as well.

“I don’t know that will be the decision of BJP but Jana Sena and TDP will combinedly fight against the ruling YSR Congress party,’‘ he added. A joint action plan will be chalked out for the both parties to decide future course of action, he added. The Jana Sena Chief also condemned `false cases on Naidu and his illegal arrest.’