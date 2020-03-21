Janata Curfew: Mangalore Bishop asks churches to ring bells at 5 pm

Oppo Reno 3 Pro review: Playing the camera game
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
The Bishop of Mangalore, Peter Paul Saldanha, has told all churches of Mangalore Diocese to ring the church bells to manifest solidarity, appreciation and gratitude to medical, nursing and paramedical personnel and to the airlines and emergency transport personnel who risk their life to save the victims of corona virus.
In a circular sent to the churches of Mangalore Diocese of Saturday, the Bishop of Mangalore said corona virus crisis has brought a lot of sorrow, fear and anxiety among the people of the whole world.
He said the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has given a call to observe ‘Janata Curfew’ on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm.
“This implies that we stay indoors during that time. Keeping this in mind, I request that we cancel not only our public liturgical services, as it has been already instructed, but also all private services including the visits to the churches and Blessed Sacrament chapels.
“A great number of medical, nursing and paramedical personnel are offering their precious service to protect the people from the pandemic. Similarly, the airlines and emergency transport personnel also risk their life to save the victims of corona virus. The Prime Minister has asked of us to stand in our balconies and doorsteps on Sunday, 22 March at 5 pm and clap for five minutes to gratefully acknowledge their selfless service,” he said.
“In our Catholic tradition, church bells are rung to invite people to divine service and also to announce good or sad news. While it is possible at the individual level to applaud by clapping hands, at the institutional level, we can express it by ringing the bells. I invite all the parish priests to arrange the pealing of the bells in their respective churches and chapels at 5 pm on Sunday, 22 March 2020. This will be a humble expression of our gratitude and great appreciation of these brave men and women who render their noble and selfless service in these moments of crisis. Of course, we do also appreciate and commend the dedicated services of all the government staff,” the Bishop said.
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Telemedicine and IT-enabled healthcare systems are making distance treatment a reality in rural Rajasthan
Planning to buy a house? We take you through the decision-making process, show you the hidden costs you need ...
But the impact of the ongoing corona crisis can delay the anticipated price rise: ANAROCK Chairman
Indices ended on a positive note last week, but there are many hurdles ahead
Scheme has fared better than the BSE 200 TRI and the Nifty 100 TRI in volatile markets
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...