JD (U) shows the door to Prashant Kishor, Varma

The JD(U) on Wednesday expelled its vice-president Prashant Kishor and general secretary Pavan Varma from the party, saying their conduct in the recent past has made it clear that they don’t want to abide by the party’s discipline.

Both leaders have been critical of the party president and Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar’s support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR).

A JD (U) statement, issued by its chief general secretary KC Tyagi, said that the two were “acting against party’s decisions as well as its functioning” which amounted to breach of discipline.

The party also accused Kishor of using ‘insulting words’ against the Bihar chief minister.

Nitish Kumar had on Tuesday slammed Kishor over his critical remarks, and said he had inducted him in the party at the prodding of Union Home Minister and former BJP president Amit Shah. Kishor had reacted furiously and accused Nitish Kumar of lying.

The JD(U) said, “it is imperative that Kishor be removed from the party, so that he doesn’t fall any lower.”

God bless you, says Kishor

In a tweet minutes after the JD(U) suspended him, Kishor said: “Thank you Nitish Kumar. My best wishes to you to retain the chair of Chief Minister of Bihar. God bless you.”