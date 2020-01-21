JD(U)’s Pawan Varma speaks of Nitish’s ‘private apprehensions’ about BJP, questions Delhi alliance

A 'premium' experience from Vistara
The services offered by Vistara in its premium economy cabin compare well with those of more established ...
JD(U) leader Pavan Varma on Tuesday sought ideological clarity from party president Nitish Kumar over aligning with the BJP in the upcoming Delhi elections, referring to the Bihar Chief Minister’s “private apprehensions” on how the saffron party is leading the country.
“I remember your confessing to me in private how the current leadership in the BJP party has humiliated you. You maintained, on more than one occasion, that the BJP is leading India into a ‘dangerous space,” the former Rajya Sabha member and JD(U) general secretary wrote in a letter.
In the letter, which he shared on social media, Varma said, “It was your personal view, as conveyed to me, that the BJP is destroying institutions, and that there is a need for democratic and socialist forces within the country to regroup, a task for which you actually assigned a senior party official.”
The JD(U) has not reacted to Varma’s claims and swipe at Kumar, who has been a frequent critic of the Modi government’s policies and had asked his party to stand against its citizenship measures.
The party’s decision to broaden its alliance outside and join hands with the BJP for the Delhi elections has left him “deeply perplexed”, Varma said, adding that he looked to Kumar for ideological clarity. “On more than one occasion, you have expressed your grave apprehensions about the BJP-RSS combine,” he said in his letter to the Bihar Chief Minister.
“If these are your real views, I fail to understand how the JD(U) is now extending its alliance with the BJP beyond Bihar, when even long standing allies of the BJP, like the Akali Dal, have refused to do so. This is especially so at a time when the BJP, through the CAA-NPR-NRC combine, has embarked on a massive socially divisive agenda,” he said.
Varma said there is an urgent need for the JD(U) to harmonise what the party’s constitution says, what the leader of the party feels in private, and what actions the party takes in public. “Politics, as you have emphasised to us, must be about principle and the courage of conviction,” he said in the letter.
The services offered by Vistara in its premium economy cabin compare well with those of more established ...
There's a lot of hard work behind that cheery namaste or 'welcome aboard' that the cabin crew greet us with.
Pando, which provides networked logistics management software, has raised ₹64 crore in a Series A funding ...
PayU, a fintech company that provides payment technology for online merchants, has acquired a controlling ...
From type of cover to death and maturity benefits, and investment strategy, the product offers a gamut of ...
As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present Budget FY2021, expectations are running high.We take stock of the ...
Point-of-sale (PoS) insurance is a ‘simple’ insurance product whose benefits are predefined and disclosed at ...
Diversified business model and capability to grow in non-US markets are positives
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...