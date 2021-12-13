JICA, TN sign pact to strengthen health sector

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Tamil Nadu's Health and Family Welfare Department have signed a Record of Discussions (RoD) for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases in Tamil Nadu project.

The project is expected to start from the fourth quarter of FY21 to focus on strengthening the managerial and technical capabilities of health personnel with respect to NCD prevention and control, says a JICA release.

The death rate related to NCDs accounts for 63 per cent of all deaths and the probability of death from NCDs between the ages of 30 to 70 is 23 per cent, according to UNICEF. On the other hand, during the pandemic, several diseases were relatively overlooked, as the hospitals prioritised Covid-19 patients. This project will align itself with the Tamil Nadu Urban Health Care Project (ODA Loan Project signed in March 2016) and will implement several activities to strengthen NCD management in the State.

Training for personnel

Besides assessment of current methodologies for managing non-communicable diseases through surveys and studies, trainings will also be organised and conducted for technique, skill development enhancement, and strengthening capacities of health personnel working on non-communicable diseases. JICA experts will be jointly working with the State government to provide technical guidance, advice, and recommendations during the course of the project, the release said.

Saito Mitsunori, Chief Representative, JICA India, said, “Japan has contributed in several ways to India’s health sector besides series of Covid-19 crisis response emergency support since last year. The project for the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases is another step in the same direction. It is important to focus on these diseases because overlooking the same could have grave consequences. We aim to continue strengthening India’s health sector in as many ways as possible.”

JICA has been supporting “Tamil Nadu Urban Health Care Project” to provide 25,537 million Japanese Yen (approximately ₹1,548 crore) ODA loan to improve the quality of urban healthcare services by developing health facilities. JICA is also supporting the State government for "The project for Covid-19 prevention capacity improvement", focusing on technical cooperation around RT-PCR test provision in the State, the release said.