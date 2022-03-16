Jitendra Singh tells authorities to expedite road highway projects in J&K

The Khellani-Goha road National Highway-244 work will be done in double shift, in order to make up for the delay on account of the pandemic and also to ensure that the entire project is completed partly within this year and partly by next year.

According to a statement by the Centre, Dr Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology was briefed about the status of the various NHIDCL (National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation) projects in Jammu & Kashmir from the Managing Director of NHIDCL, Chanchal Kumar.

Singh suggested that work be undertaken in two shifts.

The Goha-Khellani-Khannabal National Highway NH-244 linking Chenani-Sudhmahadev-Khellani-Chattroo-Khannabal will provide an alternative route of road transport.

As per the timeline fixed after the pandemic, Phase-I of Goha-Khellani road is likely to be completed by December this year, while the further stretch upto Chattroo in district Kishtwar is likely to be completed by February 2023.

Meanwhile, the two-laning of Chennai-Sudhmahadev road section of NH-244 is likely to be completed by March this year except for a major bridge.

Construction of bi-directional tunnel on the Khellani-Khannabal section has also been undertaken and it is likely to be completed by October this year at a cost of ₹76.49 crore. Among the projects in Jammu district, the MD NHIDCL gave the Minister an update about the four-laning of Jammu-Akhnoor section of National Highway-144A.

The major NHIDCL projects in Kashmir valley about which the Minister was apprised include Zojila bi-directional tunnel, Z-Morh tunnel, upgradation of of Baramulla-Gulmarg Section of NH-701A, construction of new two-lane Anantnag Bypass connecting NH-244 and NH-44, the statement added.