J&K an internal matter: MEA responds to China’s ‘concerns’

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019, bifurcating the State of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) into the Union Territory of Ladakh and the Union Territory of J&K, introduced by the Centre in Parliament on August 5, is an internal matter concerning the territory of India, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said on Tuesday in response to concerns raised by China on the current situation in Kashmir.

“India does not comment on the internal affairs of other countries, and similarly expects other countries to do likewise. So far, as the India-China boundary question is concerned, the two sides have agreed to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement of the matter on the basis of the political parameters and guiding principles. Pending such a settlement, both sides have agreed to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas on the basis of the relevant agreements,” said MEA official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying had said, in a written response to media queries, that the Chinese government was seriously concerned about the militaries of India and Pakistan exchanging fire along the Line of Control and the Indian government’s move to revoke Article 370 which gave special status to J&K. “China’s position on the Kashmir issue is clear and consistent. This issue is a legacy of history between India and Pakistan, which is also the consensus of the international community,” Hua said in her response.

“The parties concerned should exercise restraint and act with caution, especially to avoid actions that unilaterally change the status quo and exacerbate the tension,” she added.

The MEA, on Monday, had briefed the envoys of five permanent members of the UN Security Council — the US, the UK, France, China and Russia — on its decision to scrap Article 370.