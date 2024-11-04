The locks of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly were opened on Monday after a six-year hiatus for a five-day long session. The session, however, quickly descended into bedlam as legislators engaged in heated exchange following the introduction of a resolution by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) legislator Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, opposing the reading down of Article 370. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, however, billed the move as a visual spectacle.

After congratulating the senior National Conference leader Abdul Rahim Rather on being elected as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Parra submitted the resolution to the Speaker and sought its inclusion as “it reflects the sentiments of the people at large”.

He said that their hopes with the House were more than that of the Constituent Assembly.

“I know the business of the House has been already set and this is my small request to accommodate this resolution out of protocol as it represents the sentiments of the people,” said Parra.

As Parra began reading out the resolution, seeking the restoration of the special constitutional position of Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP members voiced strong opposition, leading to a raucous display.

In an attempt to calm the agitating members, the Speaker said he had not seen the resolution yet and let him examine it.

On August 5, the Union government stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special constitutional position guaranteed under Article 370 and split the region into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

A camera stunt

Reacting to the resolution, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the resolution had no significance.

“It serves no purpose other than to be a camera stunt,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that if it had any purpose, they (PDP legislators) would have consulted them and decided what should come from the House.

He said that the people of J&K had not agreed to the decision taken on August 5, 2019, adding that, “if they had put a stamp on it, the results would have been different.”

He said that majority of the members in the House were of those who had always raised their voice against the August 5 decision.

“A single member could not decide how the House will reflect on it and how it is brought into record,” the CM said.

He said that during the upcoming main session, when private member businesse begins, any member will have their opportunity to introduce their proposals. “But the resolutions that are to be presented during this session will be decided by the treasury benches with the Speaker’s permission,” he noted.

LG’s address

Addressing the inaugural session of the first Assembly in Union Territory, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that he would make all efforts for restoration of Statehood to J&K.

He noted that the Prime Minister on several occasions had already made his commitment to restore the Statehood, which had been a source of rekindled hope and reassurance for the people.

“My government will make all efforts for restoration of full statehood and constitutional guarantees available to the state. It would be befitting reciprocation of the faith reposed by the people of Jammu and Kashmir in our democratic institutions,” the LG said.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir was growing and had achieved a growth rate of 7 percent.

“My government is committed to give push to this trajectory of growth and create more avenues for employment through policy interventions and infrastructure development,” Sinha said.