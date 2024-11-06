An atmosphere of disorder enveloped the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday after the House passed a resolution on restoring the special position of Jammu and Kashmir.

On the third day of the Assembly session, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary brought a resolution seeking a dialogue between the Centre and the elected representatives for the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

“That this Legislative Assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status of the constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral move”, said the resolution.

The resolution called upon the Indian government to initiate dialogue with elected representatives of Jammu and Kashmir for restoration of special status, constitutional guarantees and to work out a constitutional mechanism for restoring these provisions.

The Speaker put the resolution, seconded by senior National Conference leader Sakina Itoo, to vote. Amidst cacophony, it was passed by a majority with legislators from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), People’s Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone and Awami Itihad Party leader Sheikh Khursheed also voting in its favour.

The resolution, however, touched off a raucous response from the BJP legislators. They ripped up the bill and made a dash for the well to protest against the resolution.

The slogans like Jahan huwa bulidan Mukherji, wo Kashmir hamara hai filled the air for quite some time before the Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the session for the day.

‘Unconstitutional’

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma termed the resolution as unconstitutional. He said that the article 370 and 35A were abrogated by the Parliament and the decision was later upheld by the Supreme Court. “This Assembly is not above the Supreme Court or the Parliament”, Sharma said.

In Jammu, scores of BJP activists took to streets to protest against the government. The miffed activists burnt the effigy of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Part of NC campaign

The restoration of Articles 370 and 35A was a major promise in the National Conference’s election manifesto with the party building its narrative around these constitutional provisions. On August 5, 2019 Union government read down the special constitutional position of Jammu and Kashmir and split the region into two Union territories—Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said that it was part of their election campaign. “This resolution has strengthened the constitution and democracy of India”, said Choudhary.

Former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti termed the resolution as a half-hearted effort by Omar Abdullah government. “The resolution does not mention opposition to the decision taken on August 5, nor does it call for the restoration of Article 370”, said Mehbooba.

She said that the resolution introduced by the PDP was better than it.

CPI(M) legislator Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said that the House took a historic decision by passing the resolution. “On August 5, 2019, the Centre in a unilateral decision abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Today, the House had sought to correct that decision”, said Tarigami.