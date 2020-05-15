J&K to roll out Uber, Ola type cab service soon

Principal Secretary School Education and Transport Department Dr. Asghar Hassan Samoon on Thursday said that Uber, Ola cab type aggregator would operate in the state of Jammu Kashmir once the policy is approved by the state administration and the Centre, as per media reports.

Dr. Samoon maintained that any company registered under the Companies’ Act or a registered firm can apply for license to the Transport Commissioner to become an aggregator.

Transport Department J&K has invited suggestions or objections from the state administration on the Jammu Kashmir Aggregator draft Rules 2020.

"The applicant shall be in operation for at least three years, have valid GST and PAN besides at least 250 taxies/ autos, a developed MIS system, web- portals and mobile app for operation along with details of the parking facility and 24*7 call center and a registered office in the area of operation," reads the Jammu and Kashmir Aggregator draft Rules 2020."

Dr. Samoon said that the license granted under these rules shall be valid for a period of five years and is subjected to renewal after showing satisfactory performance.

"The licensing authority will suspend cancel the license if the licensee fails to comply with any terms/conditions prescribed or any driver of the vehicle attached with the licensee is guilty of any misbehaviors or misconduct with any passenger or a complaint against the licensee has been proved to be genuine," draft rules read.

Dr. Samoon added that fare charged by the cabs shall not be more than as notified by the Government.

"The licensee shall display the fare rate and provide a fair rate estimator on the website/ internet-enabled app used by the licensee to connect the driver and the passenger. The app should have all the security features with up to date technology," the rules added.