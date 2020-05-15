J&K to roll out Uber, Ola type cab service soon

Maruti Suzuki to start producing a Toyota version of the Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Principal Secretary School Education and Transport Department Dr. Asghar Hassan Samoon on Thursday said that Uber, Ola cab type aggregator would operate in the state of Jammu Kashmir once the policy is approved by the state administration and the Centre, as per media reports.
Dr. Samoon maintained that any company registered under the Companies’ Act or a registered firm can apply for license to the Transport Commissioner to become an aggregator.
Transport Department J&K has invited suggestions or objections from the state administration on the Jammu Kashmir Aggregator draft Rules 2020.
"The applicant shall be in operation for at least three years, have valid GST and PAN besides at least 250 taxies/ autos, a developed MIS system, web- portals and mobile app for operation along with details of the parking facility and 24*7 call center and a registered office in the area of operation," reads the Jammu and Kashmir Aggregator draft Rules 2020."
Dr. Samoon said that the license granted under these rules shall be valid for a period of five years and is subjected to renewal after showing satisfactory performance.
"The licensing authority will suspend cancel the license if the licensee fails to comply with any terms/conditions prescribed or any driver of the vehicle attached with the licensee is guilty of any misbehaviors or misconduct with any passenger or a complaint against the licensee has been proved to be genuine," draft rules read.
Dr. Samoon added that fare charged by the cabs shall not be more than as notified by the Government.
"The licensee shall display the fare rate and provide a fair rate estimator on the website/ internet-enabled app used by the licensee to connect the driver and the passenger. The app should have all the security features with up to date technology," the rules added.
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
‘The industry must have an eye for identifying crucial elements that it should keep and maintain’
Put the memory of the lockdown behind you with this new flagship 4-door coupe and its ‘M’ twin
Chairman Akio Toyoda believes crises have helped the Japanese automaker emerge stronger over the years
While near-term risks persist, under-penetrated protection market and sound business models of leading players ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals at current ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Be wise when it comes to opting for the tax regime from this year
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...