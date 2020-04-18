Jubilant Generics executive’s Covid-19 infection traced to foreign nationals

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
Karnataka finally gets a confirmation that Jubilant Generics Limited’s executive (Patient No.52), who tested positive for Coronavirus, had come in contact with one of the 10 foreign nationals who visited the plant in Nanjangudu.
The company manufactures active pharma ingredients and the executive is said to be working in the quality assurance division.
“Yesterday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a letter to state’s chief secretary mentioned and confirmed that 10 foreign nationals belonging to China, Japan, Germany and US had visited the company in February,” said S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister.
He further said, “After getting confirmation, MEA through the respective embassies contacted nine of the 10 persons. They contended that ‘they are healthy and there is no need for tests. Now, confirmation is awaited for a German national’.
The MEA’s action comes after the state government wrote to the Centre to check with the owners of the Delhi-based company and to ascertain the facts about foreign nationals visit to the company and possible spread of virus in the company.
Now looking at this, the state government is coming to a possible conclusion that one of the foreign nationals with good amount of immunity could have been a virus carrier and has not shown or have any symptoms for Covid.
Ever since pharma executive (Patient No.52) was infected with the virus there has been an increasing number of cases in Nanjangudu-Mysuru region.
The state government has identified 1,705 people, who had come in contact with the executive and are in quarantine. So far 1,225 people were tested for Covid19 and 480 people’s test results are awaited while positive cases are over 60.
On Saturday, a meeting of senior ministers was held to review Covid19 situation in the state and steps to be initiated after April 20.
The meet discussed about identifying containment zones – in BBMP, urban and rural areas and the activities to be permitted in non-containment zones.
The government has decided to appoint incident commander with magisterial powers to each containment zone assisted by police and health officials. The commander will be responsible for restricting the crowd movement and providing basic amenities in these areas. Medical check-up will be done in Buffer zones with a 3 km radius.
The Government decided to allow employees of IT/BT and other businesses to come to offices in hired buses. But IT/BT employeesare encouraged to work from home. “At the maximum, we will allow 1/3rd to attend their offices.” Construction activities will be allowed to work but workers are allowed to stay at construction sites. For government offices, 33 per cent workforce in each departments would be allowed to work and should come in contract buses, hired exclusively for them.
Karnataka had 25 new Coronavirus positive cases on Saturday taking the state's tally to 394. So far, 104 patients have recovered and 266 patients discharged.
The biggest rise in positive cases were from Bagalkote - 7 cases, Nanjangudu-Mysuru - 6 cases, Bengaluru urban - 3 cases, Kalaburgi - 2 cases, vijayapura - 2,
Hubli-Dharwad, Mysuru, Belagavi, Mandya and Gadag one case each.
The day saw one death – patient No-374, a 42 year male infected with contact of patient 306 and 308 died on April 16 due to cardiac arrest and sample confirmed on April 18.
