Jubilant Bhartia Group will set up a state-of-the-art facility in the Genome Valley, Hyderabad. The announcement was made after a meeting between the company’s Founder and Co-Chairman Hari S Bhartia and Telangana Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on the side lines of the ongoing BioAsia 2023 in the city.

“I’m delighted that Jubilant Group, a global leader in pharma, will soon set up a state-of-the-art facility in Genome Valley, Hyderabad. Jubilant’s entry into Hyderabad is a testament to the city’s vibrant ecosystem, extraordinary infrastructure and rich talent pool that drives innovation,’‘ Rama Rao said.

With the entry of Jubilant, Hyderabad will host all major CROs in India and the city has emerged as the “life sciences research capital,’‘ the Minister added.

“Over the past few years, Hyderabad has become a centre for biotechnology and life sciences, bringing in a great deal of investment from industry,’‘ Bhatia said.

“It (Telangana) is providing a favourable ecosystem for developing biotechnology and life sciences businesses, with a wide variety of qualified talent pools, world-class infrastructure and business-friendly government,” he said adding: “Jubilant Biosys will explore setting up a state-of-the-art facility at the Genome Valley in Hyderabad in near future.“

The addition of the Jubilant Group has further solidified Hyderabad’s status as a hub for CROs (Clinical Research Organisations) in India, as it now hosts numerous major global companies, including Eurofins, Curia, Sai Life Sciences, Aragen Life Sciences and Syngene International.

The city also serves more than 1,000 innovators globally in their efforts to discover and develop new drugs and devices.

The Jubilant Bhartia Group has a strong presence in diverse sectors, including pharmaceuticals, contract research and development services, proprietary novel drugs, life science ingredients and agri products. Currently, the group has a global workforce of around 46,000 employees.

