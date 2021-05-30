Jumbo Covid care centre at RINL, Vizag opened

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
The first phase a Jumbo Covid Care facility with 300 oxygen equipped beds has been inaugurated at Rastriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), Visakhapatnam by Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel on Sunday.
In the second phase, the capacity of the Covid care centre will be augmented to make it a 1000 bed facility.
Speaking after virtually inaugurating the facility, Pradhan said, “To a large extent, we have overcome the challenge of availability of oxygen, Remedesvir and other medicines. Our next challenge is to vaccinate our vast population.''
With our domestic producers expanding their production and ongoing talks with global vaccine producers, vaccine supply is set to receive substantial augmentation from June onwards, he added.
The RINL too has gone beyond the call of duty to ensure supply of liquid medical oxygen to various parts of the country. The First Oxygen Express from RINL reached Maharashtra on 23rd April with 100 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) Since April 1, 2021 more than 6500 tonnes of LMO has been supplied. “Over all, more than 15000 MT of LMO has been supplied by RINL which is a great service in these unprecedented times,'' the Minister said.
