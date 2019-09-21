National

Justice Vineet Kothari to perform duties of Chief Justice of Madras HC

Our Bureau? Chennai | Updated on September 21, 2019 Published on September 21, 2019

Justice Vineet Kothari, the senior-most Judge of the Madras High Court, will perform the duty of Chief Justice. This comes after the President accepted the resignation of Chief Justice Vijaya Tahilramani.

The resignation will be effective September 6, said a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Justice Tahilramani had resigned on September 6 after the Supreme Court turned down her request to reconsider the Apex Court collegium's decision to transfer her to the Meghalaya High Court as its Chief Justice.

Published on September 21, 2019
judiciary (system of justice)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
SC: Report from J&K HC contrary to claims that people cannot access court