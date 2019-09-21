Justice Vineet Kothari to perform duties of Chief Justice of Madras HC

Justice Vineet Kothari, the senior-most Judge of the Madras High Court, will perform the duty of Chief Justice. This comes after the President accepted the resignation of Chief Justice Vijaya Tahilramani.

The resignation will be effective September 6, said a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Justice Tahilramani had resigned on September 6 after the Supreme Court turned down her request to reconsider the Apex Court collegium's decision to transfer her to the Meghalaya High Court as its Chief Justice.