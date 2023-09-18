Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday inaugurated the integrated office complex for aviation regulators in the national capital.

The integrated office complex 'Udaan Bhawan' will house DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), BCAS (Bureau of Civil Aviation Security), AERA (Airports Economic Regulatory Authority), AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau) and AAI (Airports Authority of India).

Scindia also launched the Bharatkosh Advance Deposit (e-wallet) facility for the civil aviation ministry.

The integrated office complex has been built at a cost of ₹374.98 crore.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh and Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam, among others, were also present at the inaugural function.

