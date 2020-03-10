National

Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Amit Shah

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 10, 2020 Published on March 10, 2020

Jyotiraditya Scindia (File photo)

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday amid indications that he may join hands with the BJP to topple the Madhya Pradesh government.

Sources said that Scindia is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Legislators loyal to Scindia, who has been upset with the Congress leadership with his marginalisation in the affairs of the Madhya Pradesh Congress, are likely to quit the party to reduce the Kamal Nath-led government to a minority.

