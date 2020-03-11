Jyotiraditya Scindia’s son tweets his support: ‘Proud of my father for taking a stand’

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia’s son on Tuesday showed his support for Scindia’s decision to leave the Congress Party.

“I am proud of my father for taking a stand for himself. It takes courage to resign from a legacy. History can speak for itself when I say my family has never been power hungry. As promised we will make an impactful change in India and Madhya Pradesh wherever our future lies,” Mahanaryaman Scindia tweeted from his official account.

Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party, which he held for 18 years, on Tuesday. In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, which he shared on Twitter, Scindia said this has been a “path that has been drawing itself out over the last year.”

"While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe am unable to do this anymore within this party," he said in his letter.

Following his resignation, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath plans to remove six ministers who are Scindia loyalists, according to reports.

Further, 18 MLAs who are Scindia's supporters, have also resigned following his exit.

Before announcing his resignation, Scindia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Home Minister Amit Shah, giving rise to speculation that he is likely to join the BJP, according to reports.