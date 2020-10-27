Kadapa steel plant: AP scouts for strategic partner

The Andhra Pradesh Government has stepped up efforts to rope in a strategic partner for the development of the greenfield Kadapa Steel Plant project. Discussions are underway with the potential companies who have evinced interest in setting up the project.

Reviewing the progress, the State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to expedite the works and identify a suitable partner to take up the project.

During the meeting on the Kadapa Steel Plant and Kopparthi Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC), it was disclosed that consultations were on with seven companies who have shown interest.

“Seven top companies have expressed interest in constructing Kadapa steel plant and the consultations are underway. Once the partner chosen, the construction work will take off in three to four weeks,” the officials said.

The Chief Minister said the main aim of establishing the steel plant in Kadapa is to bring industrial development and job creation in the drought-hit and backward Rayalaseema region.

On the Kopparthi EMC, which is being set up near Kadapa and likely to provide jobs to about 30,000 , he instructed the officials to ensure flow of investments enabling employment generation.

The officials explained Dixon was ready to invest ₹300 crore.