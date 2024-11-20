The Madras High Court on Wednesday transferred to CBI, the investigation into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, in which 67 people died after consuming illicit liquor.

A division bench comprising Justices D Krishnakumar and P B Balaji passed the order on the petition filed by AIADMK Legal Wing Secretary I S Inbadurai, K Balu, President Advocates Forum for Social Justice and another advocate, which sought a CBI probe into the hooch tragedy.

The bench directed the CBI to investigate all three cases registered in this regard.

The bench directed the CB-CID, Villupuram to hand over all the files relating to the cases to the CBI within 2 weeks. “The State police shall extend their cooperation to the central agency,” the bench added.

In his petition, Inbadurai sought a CBI probe into the sale of illicit arrack by the accused in Kallakurichi district on June 19, in which 67 people died.

