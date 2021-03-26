National

Kalyan Jewellers shares list at 15% discount

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 26, 2021

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd listed at a discount of 15 per cent in its debut trade on Friday against an issue price of ₹87.

The stock listed at ₹73.90, a decline of 15.05 per cent from the issue price on BSE. It further tumbled 16.09 per cent to ₹73.

On NSE, it debuted at ₹73.95, a discount of 15 per cent.

Its market valuation was ₹7,915.96 crore on BSE.

Kalyan Jewellers’ initial public offering was subscribed 2.61 times earlier this month.

The price range for the ₹1,175-crore offer was fixed at ₹86-87 per share.

Kalyan Jewellers designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of gold, studded and other jewellery products.

Published on March 26, 2021

