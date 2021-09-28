Kanhaiya Kumar, Mevani jump to Cong

CPI national executive committee member Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mevani, independent MLA in Gujarat, joined the Congress here on Tuesday.

Before joining the party, both the leaders garlanded a statue of Bhagat Singh here in the presence of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing reporters at the AICC headquarters, Kumar said Congress will have to be strengthened to strengthen India. He said the present economic and social conditions call for steps to bolster the ideological principles of the Congress.

‘Following idealogy’

In his resignation letter to CPI general secretary D Raja, he said he wants to be relieved from all organisational responsibilities so that he can work in other ways to fulfil his ideological responsibilities.

CPI leader Atul Kumar Anjaan wished Kumar and the Congress the best. “We wish him all the best. But I would like to warn the Congress that the party that it should not witness episodes such as the leaving of Jyotiraditya Scindia in the future,” Anjaan said.

The Congress wants to use both the young leaders in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab and Uttarakhand. Mevani also said he wants to strengthen the Congress against the communal agenda of the BJP.