Kapu quota: AP move not to implement reservation draws flak

The decision taken by the YSR Congress government in the Statement revoking 5 per cent reservation to the Kapu community has evoked strong negative responses from the community leaders and the Government has been criticised widely.

The previous government led by the Telugu Desam Party passed a Bill just before the elections, providing 5 per cent reservation out of the 10 per cent quota given to the economically weaker sections by the Centre. It was sent to the Governor for approval. But the YSR government has stated that it is not legally tenable to effect sub-classification in the 10 per cent quota and, though it is also supporting quota for the Kapus, it is not possible to implement it.

Telugu Desam leader and former deputy chief minister N Chinarajappa said the TDP government had consulted legal experts before creating the reservation and therefore it was not correct to revoke it.

Senior Kapu leader M Padmanabham wrote a open letter to the Chief Minister, questioning his contention, and said allocation of ₹2,000 crore to the Kapu welfare corporation cannot be viewed as a substitute for reservation. The government should reconsider its decision, he pleaded, and make its position known to the public on the issue.

J Nehru, another senior TDP leader, and several others said it was a hasty step to revoke the 5 per cent quota for the community.