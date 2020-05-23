Karnakataka to use Smart Cities Mission’s tools to tackle Covid-19

Smart Cities Mission is to work closely with the Karnataka’s Department of Health and Family Welfare to enhance its efforts to control the spread of Covid-19 in the State.

“The Mission was set up to improve the quality of life of Indian citizens through local development and technology innovations. Here the focus will be on strengthening health infrastructure, providing medical equipment and developing information technology solutions,” said Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare.

A meeting in this regard was chaired by Pandey and attended by Charulata Somal, MD, KUIDFC & State Mission Director, Smart Cities Mission, Srinivas N, Chief Engineer, Smart Cities Mission, and other department officers.

According to Pandey, “The Mission has proposed to upscale its current projects to handle the Covid-19 situation, to upgrade infrastructure and equipment at district hospitals, and to procure ambulances and equipment. The Mission also plans to use an Integrated Command and Control Centre model along with other IT interventions to upgrade the existing e-health system, and will be involved in the hardware procurement for an e-Hospital Management System.”

A detailed plan of action is being worked out in consultation with BBMP Special Commissioner, Health and other senior officials from the Health Department.

“Under the Smart Cities Mission, health projects already completed include a 30-bed hospital in Vantamuri, Belagavi. Two parts of a trauma centre have also been constructed in Belagavi, while a 37-bedded ICU has been installed at Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru,” said Pandey.

He added “IT innovations include a Digital Nerve Centre in Tumakuru and a Smart Healthcare centre in Hubballi-Dharwad. Two upgradation projects at Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru, and the construction of an additional floor at Lady Goschen Hospital in Mangaluru, have also been tendered. The construction of a Trauma Centre in Tumakuru, and a 10-bed hospital in Vadagaon, Belagavi, is ongoing.”