Karnakataka to use Smart Cities Mission’s tools to tackle Covid-19

Ab roller on travel & kids on my back, adding fun to routine: Sankalp Chopra
1. I try to hit the gym at least three to four times a week. I prefer early morning workouts. But as long as I ...
Smart Cities Mission is to work closely with the Karnataka’s Department of Health and Family Welfare to enhance its efforts to control the spread of Covid-19 in the State.
“The Mission was set up to improve the quality of life of Indian citizens through local development and technology innovations. Here the focus will be on strengthening health infrastructure, providing medical equipment and developing information technology solutions,” said Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare.
A meeting in this regard was chaired by Pandey and attended by Charulata Somal, MD, KUIDFC & State Mission Director, Smart Cities Mission, Srinivas N, Chief Engineer, Smart Cities Mission, and other department officers.
According to Pandey, “The Mission has proposed to upscale its current projects to handle the Covid-19 situation, to upgrade infrastructure and equipment at district hospitals, and to procure ambulances and equipment. The Mission also plans to use an Integrated Command and Control Centre model along with other IT interventions to upgrade the existing e-health system, and will be involved in the hardware procurement for an e-Hospital Management System.”
A detailed plan of action is being worked out in consultation with BBMP Special Commissioner, Health and other senior officials from the Health Department.
“Under the Smart Cities Mission, health projects already completed include a 30-bed hospital in Vantamuri, Belagavi. Two parts of a trauma centre have also been constructed in Belagavi, while a 37-bedded ICU has been installed at Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru,” said Pandey.
He added “IT innovations include a Digital Nerve Centre in Tumakuru and a Smart Healthcare centre in Hubballi-Dharwad. Two upgradation projects at Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru, and the construction of an additional floor at Lady Goschen Hospital in Mangaluru, have also been tendered. The construction of a Trauma Centre in Tumakuru, and a 10-bed hospital in Vadagaon, Belagavi, is ongoing.”
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Sincerely,Support Quality Journalism
1. I try to hit the gym at least three to four times a week. I prefer early morning workouts. But as long as I ...
Post Covid, customer engagement will be a blend of face-to-face and virtual contact
An already stretched healthcare system gears up for the various diseases that will be unleashed during the ...
Jottings from a train journey tell a worrisome tale of health and hygiene pitfalls, as the lockdown is set to ...
We evaluate the impact of key proposals and reforms on various sectors
The extension of moratorium could spell trouble for banks without a one-time restructuring window
There have been some inflows and repayment of borrowings. But a few funds still have sizeable liabilities
Domestic, rather than export market could be key driver going forward
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...