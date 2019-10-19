National

Karnatak floods: SBI donates Rs 1 crore to CM’s flood relief fund

PTI Bengaluru | Updated on October 19, 2019 Published on October 19, 2019

State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday said it has donated Rs one crore to the Chief Minister’s Flood relief fund.

P K Gupta, Managing Director, State Bank of India, met Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and handed over the cheque for Rs one crore, a release said.

Abhijit Mujumder, Chief General Manager and Vincent M D, General Manager Network -I, of State Bank of India, Bengaluru Circle, were also present on the occasion, it added.

A total of 2,798 villages in 103 taluks of 22 districts in the state was affected by the floods, in which around seven lakh people were shifted to safe areas.

Ninety one people died and about 3,400 heads of cattle perished in the rains and floods in August.

Published on October 19, 2019
State Bank of India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Karnataka government hikes DA for employees