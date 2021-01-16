Karnataka: 62% of targeted healthcare workers vaccinated for Covid-19

About 62 per cent of the designated people in Karnataka have been vaccinated, said Dr K Sudhakar, Health & Medical Education Minister.

Speaking to reporters after the video conference with the Union Health Minister Dr Harshavardhan, he said 62 per cent volunteers have taken the vaccination and the result is very hopeful. 21,658 people were earmarked for first day vaccination out of which 13,408 have been successfully vaccinated.

“There is no side effect or serious threats reported anywhere. Some cases of swelling while injecting the vaccine have been reported which commonly occurs,” he said.

Vaccination is expected to resume in government hospitals from Monday, private hospitals are to continue on Sunday.

Dr Sudhakar said that he will personally visit the vaccination spots to encourage the people. Kodagu district has the highest number of vaccinations with 84 per cent. Uttara Kannada seconds with 80 per cent and Dakshina Kannada records least with 34 percent.

“People should come forward voluntarily to take the vaccine,” he added.

BBMP recorded 65 per cent while Bengaluru city stood at 53 per cent vaccination on the day one. Mallasandra primary health centre records lowest at 28 per cent vaccination. “Those who have not received vaccination now will be given the same in the coming days,” Dr Sudhakar said.

Karnataka received eight lakh doses of vaccine and 7.43 lakh people have been identified for the first phase of vaccination. “We have requested the central government to provide additional eight lakh doses of vaccines,” he said.