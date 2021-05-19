Karnataka announces ₹1,250-cr Covid-19 economic package

The Karnataka government on Wednesday announced a ₹1,250 crore Covid-19 economic package to cover flower, vegetable farmers and unorganised sector workers.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, announcing the economic package, said, "The package is to reduce the social and economic stress on various sectors. We have come out with ₹1,250 crore relief measures."

"Despite the state’s fragile fiscal position and amidst current lockdown restrictions, we are announcing a relief package," he added.

Opposition parties criticised the quantum of the economic package. Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “The package announced by Yediyurappa is unscientific. Government should have given 10 kg rice for poor families and ₹10,000 for the working class as compensation package and implemented total lockdown in the state.”

He further said, “Chief Minister should have seen the neighboring states before announcing the package. With the kind of package announced today, he has made us hang our head in shame before other states.”

JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy, said “After JDS demand, the state government decided to impose lockdown in the state. We had recommended a meaningful economic package for the distressed sectors. But the package announced today is too small for a large state like Karnataka, which has a population of 6.5 crore. The state’s economic contribution to the country is huge and today’s package inadequate.”

Comparing the economic package announced by Kerala, Kumaraswamy said “Our neighboring state Kerala announced ₹20,000 crore package in March. Kerala is a small state in every respect. But today's ₹1250 crore package for the larger state of Karnataka is it justifiable?”

Congress party state president D K Shivakumar said, “Economic package is just for the sake of offering it. Looking at the quantum, it is not meant to help the poor. The government has announced a package during the first wave too and drivers, weavers and Savita samaj (barbers) have not been fully compensated.”

Economic package

For flower growers, ₹12.73 crore has been given, government to pay ₹10,000 per hectare and benefit 20,000 farmers. Fruit and vegetable growers are to get ₹69 crore, ₹10,000 per hectare restricted to 1 hectare it will benefit 69,000 farmers.

Auto, taxi and maxi-cab drivers, who are licensed and registered, ₹63 crore. ₹3,000 per driver and a total number of beneficiaries 2.10 lakh. ₹494 crore for construction workers registered with Karnataka building and other constructions workers welfare board. ₹3,000 per worker.

₹60.89 crore for barbers, dhobis, hamalis, rag pickers, potters, workers of bhattis goldsmiths, mechanics, blacksmiths, domestic workers, cobblers. They are to get ₹2,000 each of unorganised sector total beneficiaries 3.04 lakh.

₹44 crore for street vendors. ₹2,000 each for those registered under Atmanirbhar Nidhi and total beneficiaries 2.20 lakh. ₹4.82 crore for artists/ artists groups total beneficiaries 16,095.

Loan Repayment Extension

The state government has decided to extend the date of repayment of instalments of small, medium and long term loans availed by farmers, self help groups from PACS, and land development banks beginning from May 1 has been extended up to July 31. The government has set aside ₹134.38 crore and about 4.25 lakh farmers will be benefited from this extension.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana: Centre provides 5 kg rice to each beneficiary for May and June under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana to BPL and Anthyodaya cardholders free of cost. Apart from this, the State Government is extending the same benefit to about 30 lakh additional beneficiaries of the State. The state government is incurring an expenditure of ₹180 crore. Under the scheme, food grain is being distributed to 4.34 crore beneficiaries of 1.26 crore ration card holders.

₹24 crore set aside for those who have applied for rations cards and are yet to receive them will also receive food grains. BPL card applicants will be provided 10 kg food grains for May and June, and APL card applicants will be provided with 10 kg food grains at the rate of ₹15 per kg per month for May and June. 3.10 lakh applicants will be benefited from this. BPL 3.07 lakh beneficiaries and APL 2436 beneficiaries.

₹25 crore for free food distribution at Indira Canteens for the benefit of labourers and poor people under the BBMP and urban area limits. Every day more than 6 lakh beneficiaries of the urban areas are benefitted from this.