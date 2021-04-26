Karnataka announces 14-day lockdown from tomorrow

The Karnataka government has announced a 14-day lockdown in the state to contain rising cases of Covid. The lockdown will come into effect from tomorrow (Tuesday) night (10 pm) and is expected to continue till May 10.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, after a marathon three-hour Cabinet meeting on Monday, announced the decision that shops selling essential items and groceries would be allowed to remain open and people could buy essentials between 6 am and 10 am.

“Public transport will remain shut,” said Yediyurappa. During the 14-day lockdown, there will not be any restriction on inter-state movement of goods. Manufacturing, construction, agriculture and horticulture, besides medical and other essential services such as banks will operate as usual.