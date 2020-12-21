Karnataka APMCs protest hike in user fee

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Traders at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) mandis across Karnataka observed a one-day bandh on Monday to protest the State Government’s recent move to increase the market user cess to 1 per cent of the transaction value from 0.35 per cent.
On December 15, the Government increased the market fee to 1 per cent. “We demand a complete roll back of the hike in user fee and are seeking a level playing field with the trade that happens outside the APMC purview,” said Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, President of the APMC Committee, Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), the apex trade body.
On Monday over three-fourths of the 161 markets participated in the bandh. Only 37 APMC market yards reported trading activities on Monday, according to the Department of Agri Marketing. Trade organisations from across the State are to meet the concerned minister and officials on December 23 in Bengaluru, to seek a level playing field. “The future course of action would depend on the outcome of the meeting,” he said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
The bellwether indices are at new peaks; weakness can emerge at higher levels. Stay watchful
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Shashi Tharoor’s new book provides an analytical overview of patriotism to readers grappling with swiftly ...
Breaking is now an Olympic sport and the news has Bengaluru’s b-boys and b-girls floored
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...