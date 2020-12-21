Karnataka APMCs protest hike in user fee

Traders at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) mandis across Karnataka observed a one-day bandh on Monday to protest the State Government’s recent move to increase the market user cess to 1 per cent of the transaction value from 0.35 per cent.

On December 15, the Government increased the market fee to 1 per cent. “We demand a complete roll back of the hike in user fee and are seeking a level playing field with the trade that happens outside the APMC purview,” said Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, President of the APMC Committee, Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), the apex trade body.

On Monday over three-fourths of the 161 markets participated in the bandh. Only 37 APMC market yards reported trading activities on Monday, according to the Department of Agri Marketing. Trade organisations from across the State are to meet the concerned minister and officials on December 23 in Bengaluru, to seek a level playing field. “The future course of action would depend on the outcome of the meeting,” he said.