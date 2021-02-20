Karnataka asks travellers from Maharashtra to produce RT-PCR negative certificates

After asking travellers from Kerala to produce RT-PCR negative certificates for entry into Karnataka, the state government has imposed similar restrictions on people coming from Maharashtra.

Karnataka Health & Medical Education Minister, Dr K Sudhakar, addressing reporters on Saturday, said those entering the State now from Kerala and Maharashtra must be in possession of RT PCR negative reports.

The state government has taken this step to prevent a second Covid wave. Also as a precautionary measure, has made it mandatory for all healthcare and frontline workers to take Covid vaccination.

“Chief Minister himself will reach out to all the frontline staff regarding this. All frontline staff should take the jab. Chief Minister will hold a video conference with all district administrations regarding this shortly,” said Dr Sudhakar.

He further said “Severity of the infection will be reduced after the vaccination thereby reducing the mortality rate. Public should cooperate and strictly follow the guidelines, people should restrict large gatherings during marriage and other functions.”

As a precautionary step, Karnataka plans to restrict entry from other States where Covid has risen alarmingly again. The Minister said, “Since number of cases increased in the neighbouring states like Kerala and Maharashtra there are all possibilities that the same may happen here. Therefore orders have been issued to passengers entering from those States to compulsorily have a RT PCR negative report while entering our state.”

“District administrations of border districts have been asked to take necessary action in this regard. “A video conference will be held with deputy commissioners of all districts regarding measures to be taken in the state. If we succeed in preventing the second wave then the question of lock down doesn’t arise,” he added.