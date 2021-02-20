Karnataka asks travellers from Maharashtra to produce RT-PCR negative certificates

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
After asking travellers from Kerala to produce RT-PCR negative certificates for entry into Karnataka, the state government has imposed similar restrictions on people coming from Maharashtra.
Karnataka Health & Medical Education Minister, Dr K Sudhakar, addressing reporters on Saturday, said those entering the State now from Kerala and Maharashtra must be in possession of RT PCR negative reports.
The state government has taken this step to prevent a second Covid wave. Also as a precautionary measure, has made it mandatory for all healthcare and frontline workers to take Covid vaccination.
“Chief Minister himself will reach out to all the frontline staff regarding this. All frontline staff should take the jab. Chief Minister will hold a video conference with all district administrations regarding this shortly,” said Dr Sudhakar.
He further said “Severity of the infection will be reduced after the vaccination thereby reducing the mortality rate. Public should cooperate and strictly follow the guidelines, people should restrict large gatherings during marriage and other functions.”
As a precautionary step, Karnataka plans to restrict entry from other States where Covid has risen alarmingly again. The Minister said, “Since number of cases increased in the neighbouring states like Kerala and Maharashtra there are all possibilities that the same may happen here. Therefore orders have been issued to passengers entering from those States to compulsorily have a RT PCR negative report while entering our state.”
“District administrations of border districts have been asked to take necessary action in this regard. “A video conference will be held with deputy commissioners of all districts regarding measures to be taken in the state. If we succeed in preventing the second wave then the question of lock down doesn’t arise,” he added.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
Investors can choose from three ETFs and one index fund benchmarked to Nifty 50 Value 20
The scheme invests in both value and growth stocks, and follows a buy-and-hold strategy
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
It’s the birth anniversary of star Indian footballer Jarnail Singh who captained the Indian team in the 1960s.
The protesting farmers’ act of planting saplings marks a high moment in the political practice of ahimsa
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...