Karnataka awaits Centre’s guidelines for opening liquor shops: Yediyurappa

To open liquor shops in Karnataka from April 15, the state government is waiting for Centre’s guidelines which are expected to be announced shortly at the end on 21-day lock-down.

The state government is under tremendous pressure to open liquor shops from April 15 as it is losing revenues and so far has lost around ₹1,800 crore in excise revenues since the lock-down was announced.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who held a review meeting to assess the lock-down implications on the state with the officials of various departments. his Cabinet colleagues and chief secretary discussed the opening of liquor shops but has decided to wait for Prime Minister’s guidelines

To tide over financial difficulties, Karnataka government is planning to auction 12,000 corner sites lying idle in possession with the Bengaluru Development Authority in Bengaluru to raise around ₹15,000 crore.

Yediyurappa said, “Many suggestions were given, and it was decided to implement these suggestions in a phased manner.”

At the meet, it was also decided to amend the law governing permission to allow sites in private and co-operative housing societies. Hundreds of societies are waiting for approval from government for releasing the sites.

Clarifying further on rules relaxation, Chief Minister said “For instance, it was decided to speed up the disposal of cases related to regularisation of unauthorised constructions which are pending before the high court and supreme court. If the court decides the matter, thousands of people who own unauthorised houses will be relieved. This will in-turn also help the government in mobilising resources for fund starved development works.”

In addition to the financial situation, the meeting discussed the possible situation extensively once the lock-down is lifted. “Covid 19 crisis has thrown our state into deep financial trouble, and there is a need to to find ways to overcome the present financial crisis. It was decided to use ₹1,000 crore available in Rajiv Gandhi Health University to upgrade medical college hospitals,” the chief minister said.

The government has also decided to distribute free milk to slums and poor for one more week.

Chief Minister appealed to sugar factory owners to clear the pending payment to the tune of ₹2,834 crore to farmers in 11 districts.

Yediyurappa said that state government had released ₹45 crore compensation to loss of paddy crop in Raichur and Koppal District due to hailstorm based the on report submitted by deputy commissioners.