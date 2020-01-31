Karnataka begins discussions on ‘knowledge and health corridor’

My Five
With the proposed ‘knowledge and health corridor’ between Manipal in Udupi district and Konaje in Mangaluru taluk, Karnataka wants to capitalise on the strength of the region, according to Charulata Somal, Managing Director of Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC).
At the inauguration of a workshop for stakeholders on the proposed ‘Manipal-Konaje Knowledge and Health Corridor’ in Mangaluru on Friday, she said that KUIDFC has been mandated by the State government to initiate the development of the corridor.
She said the Manipal-Konaje region has a competitive advantage in knowledge and healthcare sectors. “We are capitalising on the strength of this region, and today’s event is one of the first exercises,” Somal said, adding that till now only matters related to industrial corridors were discussed.
She said the proposed ‘knowledge and health corridor’ will endeavour to achieve a conducive and enabling ecosystem for development and functioning of world-class academic and research institutions, manufacturing units and healthcare service providers.
It aims to facilitate investments from public and private sectors, including creation of physical and support infrastructure facilities, coupled with policy interventions.
The idea is to have a vision exercise where the matters related to knowledge, wellness, healthcare, tourism and education will be identified to be taken to the next level. The visioning exercise is likely to take around six months. The government can be approached on the aspirations of the region once the visioning exercise is done, she added.
