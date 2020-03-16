Karnataka begins mental health counselling for Covid-19 patients

Karnataka has begun mental health counselling for persons who have tested positive for coronovirus. Briefing reporters, Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka, Medical Education Minister, said: “Mental health counselling is being done for all Covid-19 positive cases and passengers who are on home quarantine. Till yesterday, 537 counselling sessions have been held.”

On Monday, a meeting, under the chairmanship of Karnataka Chief Secretary, was held with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), regarding the Covid-19 situation and preparedness. All relevant departments attended the meeting.

“A Covid-19 control room is being established at Vikas Soudha. An IPS Officer on probation will be overall in-charge. It will run 24/7 to receive information across Karnataka and disseminate decisions taken at the state level,” said Dr Sudhakar.

“Also, a meeting has been held today under the chairmanship of commissioner-health with private hospitals regarding preparedness of isolation facilities and support to government in Covid-19 response,” he added.

Surveillance beefed up

A Health and Family Welfare Department official said the department has strengthened surveillance and containment measures against the possible spread of disease. “Till date, seven Covid-19-positive cases have been reported in Karnataka, including one death.”

The result of one female aged 45 years (daughter of P6, who died in Kalaburgi) has been received and found positive for Covid-19. She is already admitted in Kalaburgi district hospital and her health condition is stable. Other three contacts of P6 are declared negative. All the 79 primary contacts have been traced and containment measures have been initiated.

Till date 1,14,705 passengers have been screened in Karnataka. The 104 Arogya Sahayavani (toll-free health-helpline) has reserved 40 lines for receiving calls on Covid-19. Till date, 25,726 calls have been received. An additional 10 lines have been reserved for calling the employees of IT and other companies who have returned from Covid-19 hit countries.