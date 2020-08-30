National

Karnataka BJP chief tests Covid positive

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on August 30, 2020 Published on August 30, 2020

Nalin Kumar Kateel

The President of BJP's Karnataka unit, Nalin Kumar Kateel, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Kateel, who is also the member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada, announced this through a tweet on Sunday. Though asymptomatic, he has been admitted to the hospital based on the suggestion from the doctors.

Urging those who came in contact with him to take adequate precautions, he expressed confidence to be back to work soon.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 30, 2020
coronavirus
Karnataka
BJP
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.