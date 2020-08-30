Karnataka BJP chief tests Covid positive

The President of BJP's Karnataka unit, Nalin Kumar Kateel, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Kateel, who is also the member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada, announced this through a tweet on Sunday. Though asymptomatic, he has been admitted to the hospital based on the suggestion from the doctors.

Urging those who came in contact with him to take adequate precautions, he expressed confidence to be back to work soon.