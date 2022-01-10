Karnataka BJP chief tests Covid positive

The President of the Karnataka BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), Nalinkumar Kateel, has tested positive for Covid.

Announcing this through a tweet on Monday, he said he is healthy and asymptomatic. However, he requested those who came in contact with him to undergo Covid test.

This is the second time that Kateel has tested positive for Covid.

Kateel, who represents Dakshina Kannada in Lok Sabha, tested positive for Covid in August 2020.

In separate tweets, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, Health Minister K Sudhakar, and former CM BS Yediyurappa, wished for the speedy recovery of the state BJP chief.