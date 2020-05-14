Karnataka Cabinet approves ₹162-cr relief for distressed farmers, weavers

Karnataka has announced an additional relief of about ₹162 crore to farmers growing fruits and vegetables and power loom weavers.

The State cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa took the decision to provide ₹15,000 per hectare as compensation to farmers and ₹2,000 as assistance for power loom weavers.

Briefing reporters after cabinet meet, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, JC Madhuswamy said that the relief is expected to help distressed farmers and weavers who suffered loss due to the lockdown. The package is expected to cover farmers who grow banana, papaya, grapes and pineapple and those who grow vegetables such as tomato, green chilli, cauliflower, cabbage, pumpkin etc.

“The ₹2,000 relief for weavers is expected to help 1.25 lakh power loom units. One weaver working in each of these power looms units, will be covered and total burden for government is around ₹25 crore,” said Madhuswamy.

Welcoming the additional economic revival package announced by the Finance Minister, Yediyurappa said: “The second day’s announcements of Atmanirbhar Bharat Economic revival package reiterates the Prime Minister’s concern for the poor and his aspiration of inclusive growth.”

He added: “It is commendable to note that the second tranche of the package is beneficial to migrant workers, street vendors, small farmers and other such oppressed communities.”

Fixation of uniform minimum wages, is expected to largely benefit migrant workers. Other benefits such as free ration for two months, fixation of house rent etc would give them relief.

Welcoming the reduction of interest for Mudra Shishu Loan and a loan facility upto ₹10,000 for street venders, the CM said: “It will give a new lease of life to small and street vendors.”