Karnataka Cabinet clears Tourism Policy, to promote new destinations

The Karnataka government cleared the State’s tourism policy 2020-25 today.

J C Madhuswamy, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, told reporters “Today, Karnataka Tourism Policy 2020-25 was technically cleared by the Cabinet. The details of the policy will be unveiled by the Chief Minister later this month.”

The policy plans to give a boost to tourism related to heritage, wildlife, spiritual, cultural, adventure, coastal, nature, health and agriculture. The department plans to offer subsidies which have been enhanced to ₹10 crore from ₹1.2 crore under the new policy with a focus on districts and non-traditional tourist circuits.

A senior official of the tourism department said, “The main aim of the policy is to promote tourism at district-level and to attract more domestic/ international travellers to Karnataka’s interior.”

In order to generate revenue and also to create infrastructure, the policy plans to offer subsidies for providing basic amenities like hotels, resorts especially in sustainable tourism.

“This time subsidies will be given to people or companies which create infrastructure in non traditional tourist circuits or tourist spots,” the official said.

Talking on Covid-19 impact on tourism, the official said, “Our summer season was a washout. Now the festival and winter looks bleak.”

Lakkundi

Today's Cabinet approved setting up a Lakkundi Development Authority to preserve the town’s historical aspects especially sculptures and inscriptions dating back to the 11th century belonging to the Kalyani Chalukya-era.

Madhuswamy, said the place has similar significance as that of Hampi. Today the Cabinet decided to release ₹3 crore as financial assistance to commence work on forming an authority to improve the historical town.

Lakkundi town is located 12 km from Gadag in north Karnataka and is well known for step wells (Kalyanis) and ancient temples.

A couple of years ago, the Dharwad unit of the Archaeology Survey of India (ASI) took into its possession sculptures which were found at many locations around the town. ASI also found many buried sculptures and inscriptions in the vicinity of Lakkundi.