Karnataka Cabinet gives in-principle nod for creation of Vijayanagar district

The Karnataka Cabinet has given informal approval to carve out Vijayanagar district from Ballari district. With this, Vijayanagar will be the 31st district in the State.

“Today’s Cabinet has just given in-principle approval for creation of the new district. The process of formation of the new district will be discussed at the next Cabinet and details of the new district will be shared after tabling it in the next Cabinet meeting,” JC Madhuswamy, State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, told reporters.

State Forest Minister and Ballari in-charge minister Anand Singh, who has been campaigning for the separate district, welcomed the move: “This demand has been there for many years. Hampi was the capital of the mighty Vijayanagara Empire and we want to upgrade it into a prestigious place.”

As per the State government’s bifurcation plan initiated last year, of the total 11 taluks in Ballari district, five t– Ballari, Kurugodu, Siruguppa, Sandur and Kudligi — are to be part of Ballari district and rest — Hospete, Kampli, Hagaribommanahalli, Kottur, Hadagali and Harapanahalli — are to be with the new Vijayanagar district.

Neeravari nigams

The Cabinet also approved guarantees to raise ₹1,650 crore to take up irrigation works by State-owned Neeravari Nigams. As per the Cabinet decision, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd (KBJNL) is to raise ₹500 crore, Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd (KNNL) to raise ₹650 crore, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd (CNNL) to raise ₹250 crore and Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam Limited to raise ₹250 crore.

The State Cabinet also took a decision to hold the winter session of Karnataka Legislative Assembly at Bengaluru from December 7 to 15. The meet also approved a list of government holidays for 2021 — 21 government holidays and 19 restricted holidays.

Maratha Dev Corp

Madhuswamy clarified that Maratha Community Development Corporation is a community corporation for the all-round development of the community.

“The Cabinet has approved the establishment of the Maratha Community Development Corporation. Here, the government can take the decision to set up the corporation and as for the financial contribution or allocation, it is still debated. I don’t know why few people are opposed to setting up a body for the development of a community,” he added.