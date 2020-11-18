Karnataka Cabinet gives in-principle nod for creation of Vijayanagar district

Trifo Max: Versatile, well-priced Robo-Cleaner
An autonomous vacuum cleaner with app- and Alexa control, video camera, and powerful, noisy suction
The Karnataka Cabinet has given informal approval to carve out Vijayanagar district from Ballari district. With this, Vijayanagar will be the 31st district in the State.
“Today’s Cabinet has just given in-principle approval for creation of the new district. The process of formation of the new district will be discussed at the next Cabinet and details of the new district will be shared after tabling it in the next Cabinet meeting,” JC Madhuswamy, State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, told reporters.
State Forest Minister and Ballari in-charge minister Anand Singh, who has been campaigning for the separate district, welcomed the move: “This demand has been there for many years. Hampi was the capital of the mighty Vijayanagara Empire and we want to upgrade it into a prestigious place.”
As per the State government’s bifurcation plan initiated last year, of the total 11 taluks in Ballari district, five t– Ballari, Kurugodu, Siruguppa, Sandur and Kudligi — are to be part of Ballari district and rest — Hospete, Kampli, Hagaribommanahalli, Kottur, Hadagali and Harapanahalli — are to be with the new Vijayanagar district.
The Cabinet also approved guarantees to raise ₹1,650 crore to take up irrigation works by State-owned Neeravari Nigams. As per the Cabinet decision, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd (KBJNL) is to raise ₹500 crore, Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd (KNNL) to raise ₹650 crore, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd (CNNL) to raise ₹250 crore and Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam Limited to raise ₹250 crore.
The State Cabinet also took a decision to hold the winter session of Karnataka Legislative Assembly at Bengaluru from December 7 to 15. The meet also approved a list of government holidays for 2021 — 21 government holidays and 19 restricted holidays.
Madhuswamy clarified that Maratha Community Development Corporation is a community corporation for the all-round development of the community.
“The Cabinet has approved the establishment of the Maratha Community Development Corporation. Here, the government can take the decision to set up the corporation and as for the financial contribution or allocation, it is still debated. I don’t know why few people are opposed to setting up a body for the development of a community,” he added.
An autonomous vacuum cleaner with app- and Alexa control, video camera, and powerful, noisy suction
Now is the opportunity for Indian companies to start looking to benefit from carbon offsets keenly, say ...
AI-powered software helps in the efficient implementation of solar projects
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
It is likely to improve the distribution income per unit by 4.2 per cent
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...