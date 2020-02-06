Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expands Cabinet

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expanded his cabinet on Thursday by inducting 10 (rebel Congress and JDS) MLAs who helped him form the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the State.

Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath to the 10 MLAs – S T Somashekar, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, Byrathi Basavaraj, Shivram Hebbar, B C Patil, K Gopalaiah, K C Narayana Gowda and Shrimant Patil after switching the parties they had earlier represented had won the recent by-elections under BJP banner.

Among the 11 newly elected party hopper MLAs, all except Mahesh Kumathalli were sworn in as ministers.

The expansion comes after the BJP's central leadership gave Yediyurappa a free hand to induct the turncoat MLAs.

The Chief Minister’s plan to induct three senior loyal BJP members in the Cabinet was thwarted in the eleventh hour as there were too many aspirants.

The decision to induct only the rebel MLAs in the Cabinet has not gone down well within the BJP as its senior members and ministerial aspirants were unhappy.

Yediyurappa said, “The central leadership of the party has directed me to induct only 10 newly elected MLAs. They have asked me to go Delhi to discuss the induction of others later.”