Karnataka clears 147 projects worth over ₹22,000 crore in past 2 months

The Karnataka government has cleared investments worth ₹22,110.84 crore from 147 projects in the last two months, according to a senior Industries Department official.

Citing the Model Code of Conduct ahead of elections, the official said details of the companies cannot be divulged at the moment. At the 54th State High Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) meeting held on September 30 under the leadership of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, six projects with an investment commitment of ₹15,544.06 crore, with an employment potential of 21,028 jobs, were cleared.

Also, at the 120st State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meet held under the leadership of Jagadish Shettar, Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries, on August 19, 62 projects worth ₹1,968.86 crore, which can employ 12,539 people, were cleared. At the 121st SLSWCC, on October 1, 79 projects valued around ₹4,597.92 crore with employment potential for 21,169 people were cleared.