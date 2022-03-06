Karnataka clears 48 projects worth 2,062 crore

To generate around 6,400 jobs

The Karnataka government, late on Saturday, approved 48 industrial projects worth ₹2,062.21 crore, which is likely to generate 6,393 additional jobs in the State. The decisions clearing these new projects were taken at the 130 th State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting held under Murugesh R Nirani, Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries.

The committee considered and approved eight important large and medium-sized industrial projects with more than ₹50 crore each. These projects worth ₹1,337.34 crore are expected to create employment opportunities for 3,181 persons in the state. Forty new projects with an investment of more than ₹15 crore and less than ₹50 crore were also cleared. These projects worth ₹724.87 crore would generate jobs for 3,212 people in the state, a government release added.

Amongst the new investments approved were those by Rockwell Collins India Enterprises Private Limited (Raytheon Group), which is planning to invest .₹253.75 cr to create 1,306 jobs. Nithin Sai Agrotech Private Limited plans to invest ₹231.82 crore with employment potential for 965 persons. EV Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary (Commerce & Industry), N Shivashankara, CEO KIADB, Doddabasavaraj, MD Karnataka Udyog Mitra and others were present at the SLSWCC meeting, where the projects were cleared..