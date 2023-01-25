The Karnataka State Industries and Commerce Department has cleared a total of 59 investment proposals worth ₹3,455.39 crore promising 18,567 jobs.

The state-level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) approved 11 large and medium-sized industrial projects with investments of more than ₹50 crore. These projects worth ₹2,186.70 crore are expected to create employment opportunities for 10,559 people in the state.

In addition, 46 new projects with investments of more than ₹15 crore and less than ₹50 crore were also cleared. These projects worth ₹1049.19 crore would generate jobs for 8,008 people in Karnataka. Two projects of additional investment have also been approved, which will result in an investment of ₹219.50 crore and would generate massive employment opportunities.

The 137th SLSWCC meeting was held under the chairmanship of Dr. Murugesh R Nirani, Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries, at the Karnataka Udyog Mitra office.

Some of the investment and project proposals approved in the meeting were of Mysore Steel Ltd, NIDEC Industrial Automation India Private Ltd, Ceylon Beverage Can Pvt Ltd, Balaji Wafers Pvt Ltd, and Manjushree Technopack Ltd, among others.

