Karnataka clears 60 new industrial projects worth ₹2,465 crore

Karnataka has approved 60 new industrial projects worth ₹2,465.94 crore generating over 8,575 jobs in the State. The approvals were granted at the 131st State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting chaired by the Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Murugesh R Nirani.

Among the proposals that the committee considered and approved include ten important large and medium sized industrial projects with more than ₹50 crore investment. These projects worth ₹1,522.33 are expected to create employment opportunities for 3,190.

Apart from these, 49 new projects worth ₹938.61 crore, with an investment of over ₹15 crore and less than ₹50 crore were cleared, generating about 5,389 jobs. Among the new investments approved are, projects from Goodrich Aerospace Services Private Limited, Honda Power Pack Energy India Pvt Ltd, Swaji Nutritionals Private Limited and Jayashree Ethanol Distillation Private Limited.