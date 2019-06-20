Karnataka CM to take lessons from Marathwada village to fight drought

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who is relaunching the Grama Vaastavya — or village-stay — programme, has credited BusinessLine with providing a model for tackling drought.

On Thursday, Kumaraswamy, at the launch of a booklet on the achievements of the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government, said he was impressed by BusinessLine’s article on a village in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region. Farmers in the village, after reeling under a drought that lasted for over a decade, changed their lifestyle and cropping pattern.

The story on Kadwanchi village was published on June 1, 2019. It detailed how the farmers multiplied their income by saving every drop of rain.

These farmers cultivate grapes without any help from the government, and the annual income of the village has now increased to ₹40-45 crore from a mere ₹74 lakh a few years ago.

Kumaraswamy said: “The news report touched me a lot.” After reading it, I sent a team of officials to study the village and video-document its success story,” he further added.

Our Pune Correspondent adds: “The Karnataka team, comprising government officials, visited our village to study our model. We hope that our model is replicated in Karnataka and other States,” said Chandrakant Kshirsagar, Kadwanchi’s sarpanch.

“As I am re-starting my Grama Vaastavya in the State from the Chandaraki village in the Gurumitkal Taluk of the Kalaburgi district, I will be using the Marathwada village study report and video to educate the villagers,” Kumaraswamy said.

About a decade ago, Kumaraswamy, during his earlier stint as the Chief Minister, had endeared himself to the rural masses with his Grama Vaastavya programme.

He claimed that the programme this time around will be different.

“Throughout the day, I will be holding an official review of all departments, involving the villages in the taluk. In the evening, after sundown, I will be interacting with the villagers,” he said.