Karnataka CM Yediyurappa talks development plans, says “We need to learn to live with Covid”

The on-going pandemic has hampered Karnataka’s development plans and post lockdown, a lot more needs to be done, said Karnataka’s Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

The Chief Minister, on Monday, addressing a programme organised to mark the first anniversary of his government, said: “The State will not see a lockdown again. We need to learn to live with Covid-19. Instead of talking about lockdown as an option to tackle it, we must focus on development along with the pandemic.”

In an emotionally-charged speech, the CM said: “We could have achieved more development had the Covid-19 not haunted us. This pandemic has obstructed the State’s development.”

The BJP government to commemorate one year in office released a booklet containing the achievements of all the government departments.

Yediyurappa said that ths year’s good monsoon has filled up dams and lakes and has improved groundwater giving farmers some respite. “I pray that there should not be any floods this year.”

Infra projects in Bengaluru

The CM added that the State government is planning to give a push to Bengaluru in terms of infrastructure. “The government is taking up projects like Bengaluru sub-urban railway. In the next three years, we will work to make Bengaluru, a model city in the country.”

He defended the sweeping changes brought about to the Land Reforms Act and APMC Act through ordinance route. “Only 2 per cent of farmland has been used for industrial development so far. We want to fight unemployment by increasing the share of industrial land, he maintained and stressed the need for creating public awareness in a bid to prevent the Opposition from ‘misleading’ people.

Similarly, the amendments to the APMC would help farmers to sell their crops anywhere and get remunerative prices, he claimed.

Listing various ongoing projects, he said that the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project was being taken up for implementation. He said that the groundwater level was bound to improve in various parts of the State due to the project to fill up 1,130 tanks.

“Honest efforts are being made towards removing regional imbalance and promoting tourism,” said Yediyurappa, and added that laying stress on irrigation projects, we have tried to resolve Mahadayi inter-state river water dispute, Mekedatu project is being taken up.

Yediyurappa said: “I have never indulged in hate politics, I have conducted respectfully even towards those who have criticised me. My only aim is to take the state forward on the path of progress with cooperation from everyone.”