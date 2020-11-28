Karnataka CM’s political secretary hospitalised after alleged suicide attempt

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s political secretary and relative NR Santosh who was hospitalised following alleged suicide attempt, is ‘stable and cheerful’, and may be discharged in a day or two, doctors treating him said on Saturday.
According to sources, Santosh is said to have attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills on Friday night. On finding him unconscious at his Dollars Colony residence here, family members rushed him to Ramaiah Memorial Hospital.
Santhosh (31) was brought at about 8.30 p.m with an alleged history of consumption of sleeping tablets at around 7 p.m, the Hospital’s President Naresh Shetty said in a statement. Noting that on admission he was drowsy, the doctor said appropriate treatment was administered immediately and all investigations were carried out.
“He has been taking sleeping tablets occasionally for his sleep disturbance as per past history. This morning, the patient is stable. He had his breakfast and is cheerful. The plan is to shift the patient to the ward post noon today. He may be discharged in a day or two based on his health status and recovery,” the statement added.
Addressing media, ICU specialist at the hospital Deepak said Santosh was stable without any drowsiness and all his parameters BP, pulse and heart rate was good.
Yediyurappa had rushed to the hospital late last night to inquire about Santosh’s health. “This morning, we walked together for 45 minutes. Even yesterday I saw him, he was happy. I don’t know why this happened. I will find out and talk to his family,” he said.
Meanwhile, Sadashivanagar police have registered an FIR against Santosh for allegedly attempting to kill himself and are investigating, police sources said.
The case has been registered under Section 309 of the IPC (Attempt to commit suicide), they said, adding the police will question Santosh after taking doctor’s advice once he recovers. They have recorded his wife Jahnavi’s statement.
