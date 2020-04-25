Karnataka commences clinical trials for convalescent plasma therapy for Covid-19

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Karnataka has taken significant steps in providing treatment for Covid-19 by commencing clinical trials for Convalescent Plasma Therapy to treat severely infected patients.
The clinical trials began at Bangalore Medical College’s (BMC) Victoria Hospital on Saturday after Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar along with Health & Family Welfare Minister Sriramulu inaugurated it.
Victoria Hospital Dean Dr C R Jayanti, Dr Vishal Rao of Bangalore Institute of Oncology, who was given permission for trials by ICMR and Principal BMCRI Dr Ramesh were present during the trials.
Speaking on the occasion Dr Sudhakar said “This is a historical moment for the State and confident that plasma therapy helps serious Covid19 affected to recover. I have always maintained that plasma treatment is very effective for the patients in critical condition and relieved when we got permission from the Centre for trials and able to commence trials in just 3-4 days.”
Dr Sudhakar thanked the people who are fully recovered from Covid-19 and volunteered to donate plasma cells and appealed to those patients who were successfully treated for coronavirus to come forward to donate plasma and help in recovery of patients in ICU.
The Medical Education Minister said trials for treatment of patients in ventilators will start next week.
It can be recalled that Directorate of Public Health under Union Government had recently accorded permission for using plasma therapy for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in Karnataka.
Dr Vishal Rao of Bangalore Institute of Oncology was given permission to conduct clinical trail on this. Plasma therapy was effectively used in the past during Ebola and Spanish flu pandemic.
In this treatment, plasma cells from a Covid-19 patient who has recovered from the disease, is transfused into a Coronavirus patient who is in critical condition. By taking up plasma therapy, Karnataka has taken a significant step in fight against Covid-19.
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are known to potentially cause heart rhythm problems, and these could be ...
Even as global efforts are under way for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the world marks ...
Donald Trump is not known for finesse when he wants what he wants. He wanted HCQS (hydroxychloroquine ...
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Air has been cleared on tax on dividend in unit-holders’ hands
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of HCL Technologies at current levels. After a ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...