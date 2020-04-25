Karnataka commences clinical trials for convalescent plasma therapy for Covid-19

Karnataka has taken significant steps in providing treatment for Covid-19 by commencing clinical trials for Convalescent Plasma Therapy to treat severely infected patients.

The clinical trials began at Bangalore Medical College’s (BMC) Victoria Hospital on Saturday after Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar along with Health & Family Welfare Minister Sriramulu inaugurated it.

Victoria Hospital Dean Dr C R Jayanti, Dr Vishal Rao of Bangalore Institute of Oncology, who was given permission for trials by ICMR and Principal BMCRI Dr Ramesh were present during the trials.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Sudhakar said “This is a historical moment for the State and confident that plasma therapy helps serious Covid19 affected to recover. I have always maintained that plasma treatment is very effective for the patients in critical condition and relieved when we got permission from the Centre for trials and able to commence trials in just 3-4 days.”

Appeals for donors

Dr Sudhakar thanked the people who are fully recovered from Covid-19 and volunteered to donate plasma cells and appealed to those patients who were successfully treated for coronavirus to come forward to donate plasma and help in recovery of patients in ICU.

The Medical Education Minister said trials for treatment of patients in ventilators will start next week.

It can be recalled that Directorate of Public Health under Union Government had recently accorded permission for using plasma therapy for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in Karnataka.

Dr Vishal Rao of Bangalore Institute of Oncology was given permission to conduct clinical trail on this. Plasma therapy was effectively used in the past during Ebola and Spanish flu pandemic.

In this treatment, plasma cells from a Covid-19 patient who has recovered from the disease, is transfused into a Coronavirus patient who is in critical condition. By taking up plasma therapy, Karnataka has taken a significant step in fight against Covid-19.